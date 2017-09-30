Newsvine

Philip Grant

By Philip Grant
Sat Sep 30, 2017
NOW IT'S TIME TO SAY GOODBYE TO OUR COMPANY.

 

Ecclesiastes 3 King James Version (KJV)

3 To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;

A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;

A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

A time to get, and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away;

A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.

 

Every single one of us is someone's loved one.  Go in peace, and try very hard to treat others as you would like to be treated.

 

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017.

