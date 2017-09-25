Newsvine

Susan Collins of Maine says she will vote 'no' on Senate health bill - The Boston Globe

When it comes to the Senate health care bill, count Susan Collins out.

The Republican US senator from Maine had been on the fence about the GOP bill in recent days, saying she wanted to wait for a Congressional Budget Office evaluation before making her decision.

The CBO released its report on Monday, and the numbers weren’t pretty. It estimated that the bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured in 2026 than under President Barack Obama’s health care law, delivering a blow to GOP leaders’ hopes of pushing the plan through the chamber this week.

‘‘I have very serious concerns about the bill,’’ Collins had said on ABC over the weekend, adding that the CBO score ‘‘will be so important.’’

On Monday evening, Collins aired her decision on her official Twitter page, saying the Senate bill “doesn’t fix ACA problems for rural Maine” and that she will  

