Schumer, Pelosi, Trump 'agree' to fix DACA, reform immigration 'excluding' border wall - CNNPolitics

Washington (CNN)Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi said following a Wednesday night meeting with President Donald Trump that they have "agreed" to a fix on DACA and resolved iron out a border-security plan -- "excluding" the US-Mexico border wall that was one of Trump's most memorable campaign promises.

In an optimistic statement following the White House meeting, Schumer and Pelosi said the parties had "agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides."
"We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the President," they said.

