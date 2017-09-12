Newsvine

8 shot dead at Texas football watch party; gunman killed, police say | Fox News

A gunman with multiple weapons barged into his ex-wife's home and shot nine people, killing eight of them, at a Texas football watch party Sunday night – before police responded and killed the shooter, investigators revealed Monday.

Two people were wounded when the gunman, identified by Fox 4 as Spencer Hight, opened fire inside the party at a single-family home off Spring Creek Parkway in Plano, less than 20 minutes from Dallas, around 8 p.m.. The two wounded victims were transported to the hospital where one of them later died. Of the nine shooting victims, only one survived.

Witnesses said the group was watching the Dallas Cowboys season opener against the New York Giants.

