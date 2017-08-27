Newsvine

Philip Grant

About A Christ Consious Left wing bleeding heart Liberal, with Conservative Values. Articles: 3 Seeds: 582 Comments: 13448 Since: Apr 2009

Is accepting a pardon an admission of guilt? - The Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Philip Grant View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sun Aug 27, 2017 9:47 AM
Discuss:

Some people have asked: Does accepting a presidential or gubernatorial pardon imply an admission of guilt? The answer turns out to be complicated.

1. In 1915, the Supreme Court indeed said, of pardons, that “acceptance” carries “a confession of” guilt. Burdick v. United States (1915). Other courts have echoed that since.

2. On the other hand, a pardon has historically been seen as serving several different functions, one of which is protecting people who were convicted even though they were legally innocent. In the words of Justice Joseph Story, the most respected early commentator on the Constitution (writing in 1833),

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor