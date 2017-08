A prominent coalition of rabbis has pulled out of an annual call with the US president over his remarks about violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The four groups said Donald Trump's statements were "so lacking in moral leadership and empathy" that they had no choice but to cancel the call.

They condemned Mr Trump for blaming "many sides" for the violence on 11 August, which left one woman dead.

The White House noted the call was an Obama administration practice.