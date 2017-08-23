White House Readies Military Transgender Ban, Removal of Troops

he White House is expected to send guidance to the Pentagon in coming days on how to implement a new administration ban on transgender people in the military, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. The policy will allow Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to consider a service member's ability to deploy in deciding whether to kick them out of the military. Mattis will have six months to implement President Donald Trump's transgender ban, according to guidance expected in the coming days, and he also will be allowed to deny admittance to transgender people and stop spending federal dollars on medical treatments for those currently serving.