Did John Kelly Ignore Trump's Phoenix Rally Shout-Out? Twitter Floods With Memes

At the "Make America Great Again" rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump made several statements about "fake media," Charlottesville violence and ongoing tensions with North Korea that made headlines. However, it was his shout-out to White House Chief Of Staff General John Kelly that inspired the Twitter users to flood the micro-blogging site with hilarious memes.

Trump addressed the crowd of thousands of people at his first political event after the Charlottesville violence and delivered a 90-minute long speech. In between calling out the media for reporting fake news, threatening to close down the government if needed to build the border wall between the United States and Mexico, and commenting on the fate of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, Trump applauded the efforts of his chief of staff, the Washington Examiner reported.