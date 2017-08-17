Trump's Golf Course Plaque Honors Fake Civil War Battle - Rolling Stone

Newsvine

Philip Grant

Trump's Golf Course Plaque Honors Fake Civil War Battle

A 2015 report about a factually inaccurate plaque featured at Donald Trump's Northern Virginia Trump National Golf Club has resurfaced this week in light of the president's controversial remarks about the violent weekend in Charlottesville – and his tweets about preserving Civil War memorabilia Thursday.

The New York Times story, published with the headline "In Renovation of Golf Club, Donald Trump Also Dressed Up History," historians disputed the veracity of a plaque that sits between the 14th hole and the 15th tee of one of the club’s two courses.

