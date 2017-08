CNN)There's been much controversy in Charlottesville and beyond about preserving monuments to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. But if you had a chance to ask the guy, he'd most likely say, no thanks.

Based on his writings, Lee was not a fan of statues honoring Civil War generals, fearing they might "keep open the sores of war."

According to historian Jonathan Horn, Lee was often consulted in his lifetime about proposals to erect monuments to Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson and others.