Trump -- once again -- fails to condemn the alt-right - CNNPolitics

Bridgewater, New Jersey (CNN)President Donald Trump, a man known for his bluntness, was anything but on Saturday, failing to name the white supremacists or alt-right groups at the center of violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Charlottesville officials: 1 dead, 19 injured after crash near 'Unite the Right' rally

Instead, the man whose vicious attacks against Hillary Clinton, John McCain, federal judges, fellow Republican leaders and journalists helped define him both in and out of the White House simply blamed "many sides."