By Philip Grant
Sat Aug 12, 2017 1:41 PM
David Duke has let the President know what we've all known all the while.

 

David Duke‏ @DrDavidDuke  2h2 hours ago

David Duke Retweeted Donald J. Trump

I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists.

David Duke added,

Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrumpWe ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!

