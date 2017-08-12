By Philip Grant

David Duke has let the President know what we've all known all the while.

I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists.

Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrumpWe ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!

