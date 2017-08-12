Newsvine

Car strikes counter-protesters at Va. white supremacist rally - NY Daily News

Several people have been injured after a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters marching against a “pro-white” rally Saturday in Charlottesville, Va., witnesses said.

Video of the terrifying moment shows at least one person being tossed into the air as the silver Dodge Charger mowed into the crowd.

“Yeah, it was intentional,” said witness Dan Miller. “About 40 miles an hour, hit about 15-20 people, crashed into the two cars in front of it, and then backed up and sped away while cops were standing on the side of the road and didn’t do anything.”

