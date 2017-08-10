President Trump Thanks Putin For Ordering Expulsion Of U.S. Diplomats From Russia : NPR

President Trump said Thursday that he was "very thankful" that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered the expulsion of hundreds of U.S. diplomats from the country in response to sanctions — because the administration needs to cut the State Department's budget anyway.

"I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down our payroll, and as far as I'm concerned, I'm very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll," Trump told reporters at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club.

"There's no real reason for them to go back," the president continued. "I greatly appreciate the fact that we've been able to cut our payroll of the United States. We're going to save a lot of money."