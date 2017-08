Australian navy divers began work Monday to recover a U.S. military aircraft that went down two days ago, leaving three Marines presumed dead.

A statement from the U.S. Marine base Camp Butler in Japan did not give details on the possible cause of the crash or how long it could take to bring up the submerged wreckage of the MV-22 Osprey, which went down Saturday off Australia’s eastern coast during regularly scheduled operations with 26 personnel onboard. All but the three Marines were rescued.