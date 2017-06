gunman shot and killed three people at a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco on Wednesday morning before fatally shooting himself in front of police officers, authorities say.

Six people suffered gunshot wounds and four died, according to San Francisco police.

The dead included the gunman, who shot himself in the head, according to Assistant Chief Toney Chaplin. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

“We believe this incident is not related to terrorism,” Chaplin, told reporters.