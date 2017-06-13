Chuck Schumer trolls Trump with parody of Cabinet meeting - CNNPolitics.com

Minutes after President Trump's first full, public Cabinet meeting Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted a short video parodying the roundtable.
The 25-second video features the minority leader surrounded by his sycophantic staff.
Minutes after President Trump's first full, public Cabinet meeting Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer tweeted a short video parodying the roundtable.
The 25-second video features the minority leader surrounded by his sycophantic staff.
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment