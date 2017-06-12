Official: Afghan soldier kills 3 US service members - CNNPolitics.com

CNN)Three US soldiers were killed and another wounded during a joint US-Afghan military operation Saturday in Nangarhar province, US officials told CNN.

An American official said the soldiers were shot in an apparent insider attack, also known as a "green-on-blue" incident because of the color-coding system used by NATO. During such assaults, members of the Afghan security forces are known to target US and other NATO soldiers.

The shooter in Saturday's incident was an Afghan army commando, Nangarhar provincial spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said. He said the assailant was killed by Afghan forces.