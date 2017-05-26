Rep. Joe Wilson Shouted Down by "You Lie" Chants During Angry Town Hall | Mother Jones

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

More than eight years after Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) memorably shouted "you lie" at then-President Barack Obama during a televised broadcast of his speech before a joint session of Congress, constituents in his home state are turning Wilson's infamous outburst against him.

During a Monday town hall event in Graniteville, attendees shouted down the South Carolina congressman with loud jeers and "you lie" chants over his support for the Trump administration and efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. According to the Post and Courier, the most raucous exchange occurred when Wilson, who in 2013 voted against extending the Violence Against Women Act, told the crowd he had advocated to protect women against violence.

The event comes on the heels of similar events nationwide, where Republican elected officials have been met by angry protests in their home districts over concerns about various White House policies.