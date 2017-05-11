New acting FBI director Andrew McCabe at Senate hearing - CNNPolitics.com

(CNN)Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe disputed Thursday the White House's assertion that FBI employees had lost faith in James Comey, saying the former FBI chief had "broad support" within the agency.

"I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity," McCabe told members of the Senate intelligence committee.

He said Comey enjoyed "broad support within the FBI and still does to this day." He added, "The majority, the vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep, positive connection to Director Comey."

On Wednesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokeswoman, said that the President "and the rest of the FBI" had lost confidence in Comey. She said the White House had heard from "countless" members of the FBI to that effect.