Trump fires FBI chief over handling of Clinton email investigation - LA Times

Trump fires FBI director James Comey
Updated 6:49 PM ET, Tue May 9, 2017
Now PlayingTrump fires FBI Director...
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey, sweeping away the man who is responsible for an investigation into whether members of Trump's campaign team colluded with Russia in its interference in last year's election.
Comey was once seen as an unimpeachable and nonpartisan ideal of how a law enforcement officer should behave. But he saw his reputation tarnished when he was dragged into the toxic politics of the 2016 campaign. In recent days, he again came under fire for his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server that many Democrats believe cost the former secretary of state the presidency.