SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lighting up after starting up with your kids in the car could soon be illegal in Schenectady.

The city council is set to vote on a law that would prohibit smoking in cars carrying children under 16.

“We’re going to be the first city in the state of New York to do this,” Councilman John Polimeni said.

Polimeni says he’s seen too many children sitting in smoke filled passenger and car seats around his city.