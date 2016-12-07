Donald Trump's Comments About President Obama on Today Show | POPSUGAR News

Shortly after Time magazine publicly announced Donald Trump would be its Person of the Year for 2016, the president-elect spoke to the Today show about receiving the "great honor" during a live phone interview — and about his fondness for President Barack Obama.

Matt Lauer began by reminding Trump that he had previously said the magazine would never give him the Person of the Year title. In response, Trump said, "Well, it's a great honor. It means a lot, especially me growing up reading Time magazine. It's a very important magazine and I've been lucky enough to be on the cover many times this year and last year."

Trump did take issue with the cover naming him as the "Pres