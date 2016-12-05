Newsvine

Philip Grant

About A Christ Consious Left wing bleeding heart Liberal, with Conservative Values. Articles: 2 Seeds: 559 Comments: 12854 Since: Apr 2009

Exclusive: Face-to-face with Edward Snowden in Moscow on Trump, Putin and dwindling hopes of a presidential pardon [Video]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Philip Grant View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Dec 5, 2016 7:52 AM
Discuss:

Exclusive: Face-to-face with Edward Snowden in Moscow on Trump, Putin and dwindling hopes of a presidential pardon 
Michael Isikoff 5 hours ago 

 

UP NEXT

  • Now Playing

    50:03

  • 0:40
  • 3:27
  • 4:04
  • 2:13
  • 17:08
  • 1:35

 

17:43
 
/ 50:03

   

Exclusive: Face-to-face with Edward Snowden in Moscow on Trump, Putin and dwindling hopes of a presidential pardon 

In an exclusive interview in Russia with Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric, Edward Snowden, the fugitive whistleblower who leaked information about U.S. surveillance activities, says he is “kind of encouraged” by the idea that Russian President Vladimir Putin might return him to the U.S. to stand trial because that would show the world he’s not a spy and Russia “doesn’t own me.”

But he also acknowledged he isn’t eager to return home to face U.S. justice, saying such a prospect “would be a threat to my liberty and to my life.”

Speaking for 90 minutes in a Moscow hotel room, Snowden — calm and completely unrepentant — also took new swipes at top U.S. intelligence officials, claiming they have accused him of damaging national security only because they were “embarrassed” by his disclosures of classified National Security Agency documents and worried about their “reputations.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor