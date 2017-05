e’re certainly thankful for this hilarious holiday story.

An accidental text about Thanksgiving plans that turned into an actual invite has gone viral — receiving over 180,000 re-tweets and 300,000 likes on Twitter.

And the tale is as sweet as candied yams.

On Nov. 15, 17-year-old Jamal Hinton from Chandler, Arizona got looped into a group text. The text included two unknown numbers and an invite to Thanksgiving. Confused, Hinton asked who they were. The texter responded with: “Your grandma.”