Canonsburg shooting: 1 police officer killed, 1 wounded - CNN.com

CNN)A police officer was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside a Pittsburgh-area home early Thursday, spurring authorities to evacuate homes and cancel school as officers searched for the shooter, officials said.

This is the seventh US police officer to be shot and killed in the last eight days, and the eighth to be killed in that time overall.

And the number of US and Puerto Rican police officers to be shot dead in the line of duty this year is now at least 57 -- that's 16 more than 2015's total, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

