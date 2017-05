Arizona’s Joe Arpaio has been ousted from the Maricopa County sheriff’s seat, losing Tuesday’s election to retired Phoenix police sergeant Paul Penzone.

Arpaio served as sheriff of Maricopa County for six contentious terms. He maintained what human rights groups calledthe “harshest jail system in the United States.” He brought back chain gangs and forced prisoners to live in his infamous “Tent City,” which went uncooled during the summer and unheated during the winter.