President Obama Defends Trump Protester at Clinton Rally - ABC News

President Obama turned the tables on the crowd at a Hillary Clinton rally -- sticking up for the free speech rights of a Donald Trump supporter who interrupted him today in Fayetteville, NC.

About 10 minutes into the president’s remarks, Obama was tearing into the Republican presidential nominee’s character when a protester holding a Trump placard interjected.

“Hold up, hold up, hold up, hey listen! Listen!” Obama said as the crowd drowned out the man’s protests with boos and chants of ‘Hillary.’ “Hey hey. Listen up. Hey everybody. Everybody hey. Hey. I told you to be focused and you’re not focused right now. Listen to what I’m saying.”