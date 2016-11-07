Market predictions: S&P 500 to sell off if Donald Trump tops Clinton, and more from Wall Street

Banks predict market response to election outcome 3 Hours Ago | 00:33

As the historic 2016 U.S. presidential election approaches, major Wall Street analysts agree that the S&P 500 will likely sell off if Donald Trump wins, and at least hold gains if Hillary Clinton wins.

The consensus view is that Clinton does prevail, but analysts are concerned that the final election result may drag beyond Tuesday night in a tight or contested race. And there is always the possibility that the Street gets the election wrong, just as traders did not expect the U.K. to vote to leave the European Union in June. The S&P 500 fell 5 percent after "Brexit" before recovering.

The S&P 500 closed at 2,085.18 on Friday, posting a nine-day losing streak for the first time since 1980 as the race between Trump and Clinton appeared to tighten. The index fell about 3 percent over that time.