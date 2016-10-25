Angry Newt Gingrich Loses It on the Air With Megyn Kelly: 'You Are Fascinated With Sex!'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich got extremely testy with Fox News host Megyn Kelly on Tuesday night, accusing her of being “fascinated with sex” live on the air.

Kelly began by pointing out that most national polls have Donald Trump trailing Hillary Clinton just two weeks from Election Day, slightly riling up her guest. But the host really got under Gingrich’s skin when she brought up the sexual assault allegations against Trump and secretly recorded 2005 tape of his “grab them by the p***y” remarks as possible reasons for his lagging poll numbers.

“I’m sick and tired of people like you using language that’s inflammatory that’s not true!” Gingrich said. “When you use the words, you took a position. And I think it’s very unfair of you to do that!”