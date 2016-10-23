Presidential poll: Hillary Clinton leads Donald Trump by 12 - CNNPolitics.com

(CNN)Hillary Clinton has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump and has reached 50% support nationally among likely voters, a new ABC News tracking poll shows.

The poll shows Clinton with 50% support to Trump's 38%, with 5% backing Libertarian Gary Johnson and 2% supporting the Green Party's Jill Stein.

The poll comes on the heels of the third presidential debate, which a post-debate CNN/ORC snap poll showed Clinton won.

The ABC News survey's results show Clinton with a 20-point advantage among women, and a 3-point edge with men -- a group that has tilted toward Trump for most of the 2016 race.