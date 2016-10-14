Newsvine

Trump Tries To Link Mexican Billionaire To News Stories Of Sexual Misconduct

Seeded by Philip Grant View Original Article: BUZZ FEED NEWS
Seeded on Fri Oct 14, 2016 2:15 PM
Donald Trump on Friday suggested that a Mexican billionaire might be behind the series of news stories related to allegations that he has inappropriately touched women without their consent.

Multiple women in recent days have accused the real estate mogul and Republican nominee of forcing himself on them, kissing them on the mouth without warning, or groping them, including two women who spoke to The New York Times.

On Friday, Trump tried to link Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim to the allegations.

