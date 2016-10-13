Trump Supporter Disgusting Hillary Shirt

Last night, Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania where there were some Trump fans in the audience wearing incredibly offensive T-shirts. And I'm not talking about this guy's Hawaiian shirt, because, despite popular opinion, there is a time and a place for a loud tropical print button-ups (Hawaiian pizza night! Your grandfather's 89th birthday!). Nope, I'm talking about another one, because there is actually never a time and a place for this:

CNN's Sally Kohn shared this photo of a Trump supporter wearing a shirt that reads, "She's a Cunt, Vote for Trump."

Kohn also notes the man is with his wife and children.