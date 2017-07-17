Latest health care bill collapses following Moran, Lee defections - CNNPolitics.com

(CNN)The Republican Party's efforts to gut former President Barack Obama's legacy health care law came to an abrupt -- if temporary -- halt Monday night.

Just hours after the Senate was gaveled back into session, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was handed two more public defections on his health care bill to overhaul Obamacare. The dramatic and simultaneous announcement from Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah means McConnell officially does not have the votes to even begin debate on his legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.