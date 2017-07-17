Newsvine

Philip Grant

About A Christ Consious Left wing bleeding heart Liberal, with Conservative Values. Articles: 2 Seeds: 564 Comments: 13218 Since: Apr 2009

Latest health care bill collapses following Moran, Lee defections - CNNPolitics.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Philip Grant View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Mon Jul 17, 2017 8:12 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

(CNN)The Republican Party's efforts to gut former President Barack Obama's legacy health care law came to an abrupt -- if temporary -- halt Monday night.

Just hours after the Senate was gaveled back into session, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was handed two more public defections on his health care bill to overhaul Obamacare. The dramatic and simultaneous announcement from Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah means McConnell officially does not have the votes to even begin debate on his legislation to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor