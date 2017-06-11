"You're your own worst enemy here, Mr. President," Graham tells Trump - CBS News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, told President Trump that he is his "own worst enemy" when it comes to tweets that Graham says feed a "lynch mob" mentality in the press.

"All I can say is there's a lynch mob mentality about the Trump administration in the press," Graham said Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation." "They're about as fair as a lynch mob. But these tweets that he does feeds that lynch mob. You're your own worst enemy here, Mr. President. Knock it off."

Graham made the comments after a week in which the president has tweeted in response to fired FBI Director James Comey's explosive testimony. Since the testimony Thursday, Mr. Trump -- on Twitter -- has called Comey a "leaker" and described the former FBI director's decision to disclose memos of his conversations with the president "'cowardly.'" The president is also refusing to say whether there are tapes of his conversations with Comey, after the president hinted there might be in a tweet last month.