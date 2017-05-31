Newsvine

Philip Grant

About A Christ Consious Left wing bleeding heart Liberal, with Conservative Values. Articles: 2 Seeds: 558 Comments: 12851 Since: Apr 2009

CNN fires Kathy Griffin - May. 31, 2017

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Philip Grant View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 12:25 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Kathy Griffin will not be back as co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve program, the network announced Wednesday.

CNN's decision comes one day after photos were released of Griffin that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

"CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program," the network said in a statement.

Griffin has apologized for the photos, taken by provocative celebrity photographer Tyler Shields.

"I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far," she said in a video posted to Instagram late Tuesday. "I made a mistake and I was wrong."

Admitting the images were "too disturbing," Griffin said she asked Shields to take down the photo.

Griffin has co-hosted CNN's annual New

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor